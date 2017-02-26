SLO County weather forecast for the week of Feb. 27

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Another weak but cold upper-level low-pressure system is expected to move into the Central Coast on Monday, bringing a few scatted rain showers and a chance for mountain snow down to between 3,000 and 3,500 feet. As with Saturday night’s upper-level low, moisture remains limited, and thus rainfall amounts are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch.
High pressure is forecast to build over California on Tuesday and will remain parked over the West Coast through the remainder of the week. This condition will produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (offshore) winds during the night and morning hours. These winds give clear skies and warmer weather.
Daytime highs will return to near-normal by midweek and slightly above-normal by the end of the week. Because of the cold air mass left in place by Monday’s systems, chilly night and morning temperatures are anticipated into Tuesday night/Wednesday morning with widespread 30s and 40s across the Central Coast, followed by more seasonal temperatures late in the week.
Surf report
Today’s 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 15-second period) will remain at this level through Monday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 14-second period) is forecast along our coastline Tuesday into Saturday.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 55 degrees through Friday.
This week’s PG&E safety tips: At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. Areas of black ice could develop on shaded roadways on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning in the inland valleys. If you hit black ice, do not hit the brakes; instead, keep your steering wheel steady and lift your foot off the accelerator. Do not overcorrect your steering if you feel your car sliding.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
38 56
34 57
33 61
35 65
36 67
40 68
42 70
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
42 60
41 62
42 68
45 72
47 73
48 72
49 73
