Weather

February 21, 2017 3:45 PM

Here’s how much rainfall SLO County has received so far this season

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

The rain that’s been soaking the Central Coast for weeks has pushed season totals well above average in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

“Pretty much every station that’s listed is already over the full rainfall season average,” said PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. “Every station on here has gone over what we would expect for the year and many stations are around 200 percent of normal.”

Much of the rain has been the result of atmospheric rivers moving over the region, Lindsey said, adding that these “rivers in the sky” can carry more water than the Amazon River.

Here’s how much rain has fallen in your area so far this season:

Season-to-date rainfall totals as of Tuesday, Feb. 21 (in inches)

Community

Season-to-date

Normal-to-date

Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)

25.42

15

Atascadero Mutual Water Co.

26.33

13.25

Baywood Park

21.1

21.1

Cal Poly

32.17

16.25

Camp San Luis Obispo

30

16.7

Diablo Canyon

27.17

14.75

Lopez Lake

31.2

16.44

Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)

24.42

15

Morro Bay

21

14.5

Nipomo, East

28.72

14.9

Nipomo, South

21.24

11.7

Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)

22.53

13.1

Paso Robles Municipal Airport

14.32

11.25

Rocky Butte

73.56

33.2

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport

22.42

14.32

SLOWeather.com

34.64

16.69

San Simeon

30.33

19.7

Templeton

24.90

15.1

Source: John Lindsey, PG&E

Santa Margarita Lake spills over

For the first time in nearly six years, Santa Margarita Lake is full and spilling over into the Salinas River. Mark Hutchinson, deputy director of SLO County Public Works, talks on Feb. 8, 2017, about the role of the lake, also known as the Salinas Reserv

David Middlecamp The Tribune

Related content

Weather

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Flooding, storm damage in Morro Bay

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos