Here’s how much rainfall SLO County has received so far this season

The rain that’s been soaking the Central Coast for weeks has pushed season totals well above average in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.
“Pretty much every station that’s listed is already over the full rainfall season average,” said PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. “Every station on here has gone over what we would expect for the year and many stations are around 200 percent of normal.”
Much of the rain has been the result of atmospheric rivers moving over the region, Lindsey said, adding that these “rivers in the sky” can carry more water than the Amazon River.
Here’s how much rain has fallen in your area so far this season:
Season-to-date rainfall totals as of Tuesday, Feb. 21 (in inches)
Community
Season-to-date
Normal-to-date
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
25.42
15
Atascadero Mutual Water Co.
26.33
13.25
Baywood Park
21.1
21.1
Cal Poly
32.17
16.25
Camp San Luis Obispo
30
16.7
Diablo Canyon
27.17
14.75
Lopez Lake
31.2
16.44
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
24.42
15
Morro Bay
21
14.5
Nipomo, East
28.72
14.9
Nipomo, South
21.24
11.7
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
22.53
13.1
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
14.32
11.25
Rocky Butte
73.56
33.2
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
22.42
14.32
SLOWeather.com
34.64
16.69
San Simeon
30.33
19.7
Templeton
24.90
15.1
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E
