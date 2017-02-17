Portions of Highways 41 and 46 closed after wind overturns big-rigs

Update, 2 p.m.:
A portion of Highway 41 between Highway 33 and Highway 46 was also closed Friday afternoon due to the strong winds and trucks blocking traffic.
Two more semi-trucks overturned because of the high winds, according to Caltrans, bringing the total to three trucks overturned in the area Friday.
Original story:
Highway 46 near Cholame is closed Friday afternoon after wind blew over a semi-truck and multiple other car accidents blocked traffic on the highly traveled corridor.
According to CHP spokesman Pat Seebart, a semi-truck was blown over by the wind near the Cholame “Y” intersection about 11:20 a.m., blocking the road. Minutes later, another traffic incident was reported less than a mile north of the truck site.
The road was closed to all traffic while CHP attempted to clear the roadway. There is no estimated time for the highways to reopen.
Traffic is being turned around near the Shandon Rest Area and at Highway 33 and Highway 46 on the Kern County side.
