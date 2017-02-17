Weather

February 17, 2017 1:39 PM

Portions of Highways 41 and 46 closed after wind overturns big-rigs

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

Update, 2 p.m.:

A portion of Highway 41 between Highway 33 and Highway 46 was also closed Friday afternoon due to the strong winds and trucks blocking traffic.

Two more semi-trucks overturned because of the high winds, according to Caltrans, bringing the total to three trucks overturned in the area Friday.

Original story:

Highway 46 near Cholame is closed Friday afternoon after wind blew over a semi-truck and multiple other car accidents blocked traffic on the highly traveled corridor.

According to CHP spokesman Pat Seebart, a semi-truck was blown over by the wind near the Cholame “Y” intersection about 11:20 a.m., blocking the road. Minutes later, another traffic incident was reported less than a mile north of the truck site.

The road was closed to all traffic while CHP attempted to clear the roadway. There is no estimated time for the highways to reopen.

Traffic is being turned around near the Shandon Rest Area and at Highway 33 and Highway 46 on the Kern County side.

Winds batter South County; flooding, and downed trees, power lines block roadways

Multiple trees fell on Corbett Canyon Road on Friday, February 17, 2017, closing the roadway. Trees also downed power lines on Carpenter Canyon Road near Cold Canyon landfill, south of San Luis Obispo. Oceano Dunes closed for the weekend because of the st

Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Related content

Weather

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trees crush cars, solar panels at Morro Bay High; students to be evacuated from campus

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos