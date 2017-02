Trees crush cars, solar panels at Morro Bay High; students to be evacuated from campus

Trees on the Morro Bay High School campus knocked out some of the school’s solar panels and hit two cars. Ryan Pinkerton, assistant superintendent for San Luis Coastal Unified School District, talks about plans to slowly evacuate students Friday, February 17, 2007, because of the downed trees. Morro Bay fire chief also offers advice on downed power lines.