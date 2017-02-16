Outage, car crashes in SLO County as rain begins

The first wave of a new series of storms brought periodic light rain to San Luis Obispo County on Thursday, resulting in a minor power outage, car crashes and Fremont Hall residents at Cal Poly being on alert for a mudslide as the county awaited the arrival of a stronger system on Friday.
Due to recent rain, a hillside behind Fremont Hall has become unstable and could result in a massive mudslide triggered by the upcoming storm.
Andres Castellanos, a student who lives in the dorm, said residents were told on Wednesday to pack “go bags” in case the upcoming storm triggers a massive mudslide. If the hill does give way, the 275 Fremont Hall residents would have to be evacuated and relocated elsewhere on campus.
Matt Lazier, a Cal Poly spokesman, said in an email that the university has “sufficient space within its other residential facilities to accommodate these students temporarily.” Cal Poly’s University Housing has plans in place to evacuate the students if the building becomes unsafe to occupy, and students have been given a designated meeting point in the event of an evacuation, Lazier said. Housing is also providing the students with updates on the dorm.
Crews from Cal Poly’s Facilities Operations are monitoring the hillside’s instability and have installed a temporary barrier to fortify the area, Lazier said.
Lazier added that the crews have also removed several trees that posed a risk of falling.
Cuesta College experienced two outages Thursday morning.
The first one, at 8:30 a.m., was brief and the cause is still unknown, said Cuesta College Police Chief Bryan Millard. The second outage was planned and happened at 10:50 a.m. Millard said the facilities department caused the second outage so they could try to repair some of the electrical systems involved in the first outage.
Small car crashes were reported throughout the county Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol, but none caused serious injuries.
SLO County is expected to get between a half-inch and 0.75 inches of rain by the end of Thursday night, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Then, a storm developing west of San Francisco will move south toward the Central Coast on Friday morning. That storm will tap into an “atmospheric river” that will bring 32 to 46 mph winds and heavy rain, Lindsey said.
Total rain amounts for Friday through Saturday morning will range between 2 and 3.5 inches, Lindsey predicted.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
