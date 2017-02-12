SLO County weather forecast for the week of Feb. 13

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Increasing Santa Lucia (offshore) winds are forecast to produce clear, warm, dry weather Monday into Tuesday. However, overnight temperatures will cool to mid-30s to high 40s. As a ridge of high pressure strengthens over the Central Coast on Monday into Tuesday, maximum temperatures should reach the high 60s.
Wednesday is expected to be a transition day, as subtropical air streams in ahead of the next Pacific low-pressure system and raises temperatures even more while increasing cloud cover. Because of the increasing cloud cover, overnight low temperatures are forecast to warm back into the 40s and 50s.
Another “atmospheric river” storm, similar to the one from Thursday, is expected to produce fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) southerly winds and spread a band of rain across the Central Coast on Thursday into Friday morning. Snow levels should stay above 5,000 feet. A cold front is expected to create strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) southeasterly winds and rain Friday night into Saturday morning. More wet and windy weather is possible through the Presidents Day weekend.
Surf report
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 17-second period) is forecast along our coastline Monday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet (with a 5- to 15-second period) on Monday into Wednesday.
A 9- to 11-foot westerly (270-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 8- to 17-second period, will arrive along our coastline Thursday, becoming a 10- to 12-foot southwesterly (270-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 14-second period) on Friday into Sunday. An ever bigger southwesterly sea and swell could develop along our coastline Feb. 20.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Friday.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
35 66
40 68
42 70
46 63
48 60
45 59
45 58
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
49 65
53 66
54 72
51 71
51 69
46 71
45 74
