Weather

February 10, 2017 7:32 PM

SLO County rainfall totals for Friday, Feb. 10

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

More rain fell on San Luis Obispo County on Friday, as several roads were closed because of minor flooding and mudslides.

Conditions were expected to clear up Sunday, with more rain on the way by mid-week, according to forecasts.

Check out local rainfall totals from Friday below.

24-hour rainfall totals as of 7 p.m. Thursday (in inches)

Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.47

Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road

0.49

Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.50

Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)

0.45

Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates

0.37

Baywood Park

0.78

Cal Poly

0.53

Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)

1.30

Camp San Luis

0.71

Cayucos

0.80

Creston Elementary School

0.64

Creston at Humbug Vineyards

0.43

Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.55

Diablo Canyon

0.72

Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.71

Islay Hill

0.44

Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.45

Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.47

Lopez Lake Ranger Station

0.50

Los Osos at Cottontail Lane

0.72

Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.71

Mission Prep

0.50

Morro Bay

0.54

Morro Bay Yacht Club

0.65

Nipomo, East

0.47

Nipomo, South

0.51

Nipomo, Clamshell Mountain

0.37

Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.55

Paso Robles Municipal Airport

0.55

Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive

0.56

Hwy. 41 and Toro Creek Road

0.91

Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo

0.65

Rocky Butte

1.50

Santa Maria Public Airport

0.46

Santa Margarita

0.51

San Miguel

0.45

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport

0.23

San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau

0.40

San Simeon

0.71

See Canyon at Creekside Farms

0.48

Shandon

0.47

Templeton

0.51

Vandenberg Air Force Base

0.18

Source: John Lindsey, PG&E and SLOCountywater.org.

See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

Almost a year ago, Santa Margarita Lake was at just 12 percent capacity. Now, after a series of storms that dumped rain across San Luis Obispo County, the lake sits at about 70 percent capacity.

David Middlecamp The Tribune

Related content

Weather

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Atascadero Lake spills over for first time in 7 years

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos