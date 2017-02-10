SLO County rainfall totals for Friday, Feb. 10

More rain fell on San Luis Obispo County on Friday, as several roads were closed because of minor flooding and mudslides.
Conditions were expected to clear up Sunday, with more rain on the way by mid-week, according to forecasts.
Check out local rainfall totals from Friday below.
24-hour rainfall totals as of 7 p.m. Thursday (in inches)
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.47
Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road
0.49
Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.50
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)
0.45
Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates
0.37
Baywood Park
0.78
Cal Poly
0.53
Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.30
Camp San Luis
0.71
Cayucos
0.80
Creston Elementary School
0.64
Creston at Humbug Vineyards
0.43
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.55
Diablo Canyon
0.72
Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.71
Islay Hill
0.44
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.45
Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.47
Lopez Lake Ranger Station
0.50
Los Osos at Cottontail Lane
0.72
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.71
Mission Prep
0.50
Morro Bay
0.54
Morro Bay Yacht Club
0.65
Nipomo, East
0.47
Nipomo, South
0.51
Nipomo, Clamshell Mountain
0.37
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.55
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
0.55
Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive
0.56
Hwy. 41 and Toro Creek Road
0.91
Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo
0.65
Rocky Butte
1.50
Santa Maria Public Airport
0.46
Santa Margarita
0.51
San Miguel
0.45
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
0.23
San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau
0.40
San Simeon
0.71
See Canyon at Creekside Farms
0.48
Shandon
0.47
Templeton
0.51
Vandenberg Air Force Base
0.18
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E and SLOCountywater.org.
