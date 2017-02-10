Rain forces several road closures in SLO County

Several roads in San Luis Obispo County were partially closed Friday after rainy conditions caused minor flooding and mudslides, officials said.
The county Department of Public Works announced the closures Friday afternoon. They include:
• Santa Rosa Creek Road, 0.8 miles, 3.4 miles and 4.9 miles from Main Street in Cambria.
• Shell Creek Road, Highway 58 to Truesdale Road, near Santa Margarita.
• Cecchetti Road, Branch Mill Road to Lopez Drive, near Arroyo Grande.
• Cypress Mountain Road, 1 mile southwest of Klau Mine Road, near Cambria.
• Cholame Valley Road, Highway 46 to McMillan Canyon Road, near Shandon.
• Penman Springs at the low-water crossing.
• Los Palos Road at the low-water crossing.
Highway 41 also remains closed between Atascadero and Morro Bay because of a rockslide from Jan. 6. The highway is expected to reopen sometime this weekend, according to Caltrans.
More information on county road restrictions can be found here.
The rain is expected to continue into early Saturday, but conditions should turn clear and dry beginning Sunday, according to forecasts.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Mark Powell: 805-781-7915
Comments