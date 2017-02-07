SLO County rainfall totals as of Tuesday evening

Rainfall that started Sunday night continued through Tuesday, causing more flooding, rockslides, downed trees and spun-out vehicles.
The rain offered a reprieve to San Luis Obispo County’s lakes — and Atascadero Lake reached full capacity for the first time in seven years.
The Central Coast is forecast to receive a break from the wet weather Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon, with wind and rain picking up again Thursday night. That storm is expected to drop 1.5 to 2 inches of rain on the county. Residents can expect the weather to clear by Sunday, as tempereatures hit the 70s early next week.
Here’s how much rain fell in your area Tuesday:
24-hour rainfall totals as of 5:30 p.m. (in inches)
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.35
Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road
0.30
Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.95
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)
0.74
Baywood Park
0.21
Cal Poly
1.08
Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.83
Camp San Luis
0.55
Creston at Humbug Vineyards
0.31
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.79
Diablo Canyon
0.33
Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.24
Islay Hill
1.10
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.92
Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.23
Los Osos at Cottontail Lane
0.44
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.16
Mission Prep
1.33
Morro Bay
0.74
Morro Bay (North Cloisters)
0.16
Nipomo, East
0.95
Nipomo, South
0.28
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.12
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
0.62
Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive
0.84
Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo
2.20
Rocky Butte
3.90
Santa Maria Public Airport
0.10
Santa Margarita
2.01
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
0.33
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
0.38
San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau
0.73
San Simeon
0.83
See Canyon at Creekside Farms
0.92
Shandon
0.16
Templeton
1.30
Vandenberg Air Force Base
0.06
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E
