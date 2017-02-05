SLO County weather forecast for the week of Feb. 6

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
A fast-moving 998-millibar storm is forecast to bring increasing southerly winds, clouds and rain showers this evening. The associated cold front should produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) southerly winds along the coastline and moderate to heavy rain tonight into Monday morning. Rain will turn to scattered rain showers on Monday afternoon and night.
Another cold front could become a moderate strength atmospheric river event that will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) southerly winds and periods of heavy rain Monday night through Tuesday, turning to showers by Wednesday morning.
Both of these low-pressure systems will tap into a large plume of subtropical moisture. Consequently, temperatures will be mild and rainfall heavy. Total rainfall amounts from Sunday night into Tuesday are forecast to range between 1.75 and 3.5 inches, with much larger amounts in the Santa Lucia Mountains.
Possible mudslides could develop in the higher terrain of the coastal mountains. Snow levels in the Sierra Nevada will be above 7,500 feet by Tuesday. A break in the rain is expected on Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening before another low-pressure system produces rain Thursday night into Friday. At this time, it’s looking dry from Saturday into Feb. 15, before another round of wet and unsettled weather starts on Feb. 16.
Surf report
Sunday’s 4- to 6-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 17-second period) will become 7- to 9-foot southwesterly (240-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 15-second period) along the coastline late Sunday night into Tuesday.
A 4- to 6-foot westerly (270-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 13-second period) is expected along our coastline on Wednesday into Thursday. This westerly swell will increase to 8- to 10-feet (with an 11- to 14-second period) on Friday into Saturday.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 56 degrees through Friday.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
49 63
49 62
51 68
47 66
47 64
39 64
37 67
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
52 65
53 66
54 72
51 71
51 69
46 71
45 74
