February 5, 2017 5:38 PM

SLO County weather forecast for the week of Feb. 6

By John Lindsey

Special to The Tribune

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

A fast-moving 998-millibar storm is forecast to bring increasing southerly winds, clouds and rain showers this evening. The associated cold front should produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) southerly winds along the coastline and moderate to heavy rain tonight into Monday morning. Rain will turn to scattered rain showers on Monday afternoon and night.

Another cold front could become a moderate strength atmospheric river event that will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) southerly winds and periods of heavy rain Monday night through Tuesday, turning to showers by Wednesday morning.

Both of these low-pressure systems will tap into a large plume of subtropical moisture. Consequently, temperatures will be mild and rainfall heavy. Total rainfall amounts from Sunday night into Tuesday are forecast to range between 1.75 and 3.5 inches, with much larger amounts in the Santa Lucia Mountains.

Possible mudslides could develop in the higher terrain of the coastal mountains. Snow levels in the Sierra Nevada will be above 7,500 feet by Tuesday. A break in the rain is expected on Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening before another low-pressure system produces rain Thursday night into Friday. At this time, it’s looking dry from Saturday into Feb. 15, before another round of wet and unsettled weather starts on Feb. 16.

Surf report

Sunday’s 4- to 6-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 17-second period) will become 7- to 9-foot southwesterly (240-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 15-second period) along the coastline late Sunday night into Tuesday.

A 4- to 6-foot westerly (270-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 13-second period) is expected along our coastline on Wednesday into Thursday. This westerly swell will increase to 8- to 10-feet (with an 11- to 14-second period) on Friday into Saturday.

Seawater temperatures

Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 56 degrees through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

49 63

49 62

51 68

47 66

47 64

39 64

37 67

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

52 65

53 66

54 72

51 71

51 69

46 71

45 74

