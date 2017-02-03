Super Bowl weekend should give SLO County a break from the rain. But it won’t last.

Just in time for local Super Bowl festivities, San Luis Obispo County should see a brief reprieve from its most recent bout with wet weather Saturday and Sunday.
But once the game ends, stormy conditions are predicted to return to the Central Coast, with heavy rainfall expected around the region Monday, according to forecasts.
The predicted rainfall for early next week — 2 to 3 inches in some locations — would follow a storm system that crept into the Central Coast this past Thursday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Thunderstorms also were in the forecast for Friday night before that storm system dissipates, Lindsey said.
Lindsey’s forecast was backed up by the National Weather Service, which on Friday morning issued a hazardous weather outlook for the county calling for possible isolated thunderstorms.
As of 4:45 p.m. Friday, 3.35 inches of rain had fallen on Rocky Butte east of San Simeon, according to 24-hour rain totals from the SLO County Public Works Department.
Cambria received 0.91 inches over that period, while Highway 46 West and Upper Toro Creek Road each measured more than 1 inch, according to the totals. Santa Margarita saw 0.87 inches, and Camp San Luis got 0.59 inches, according to the totals. Lopez Dam received 0.71 inches.
Mark Powell: 805-781-7915
Comments