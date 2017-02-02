Rain returns to the Central Coast with gentle showers

The rain returned Thursday.
Throughout the day, much of the Central Coast received gentle showers, with few power outages or accidents reported.
As of Thursday afternoon, Rocky Butte had received 1.81 inches, Cambria had received 0.5 inches, and most other areas were at 0.3 inches. Areas in the South County, such as Nipomo and Arroyo Grande, were at 0.2 inches, said PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey, who predicted the area could see an additional 0.5 to 0.75 inches Thursday night.
Lindsey predicted that rainfall amounts will be heavier Friday, with areas receiving between a half-inch and 1 inch of rain. There will be some lighter rain showers Saturday morning, Lindsey said.
The rain starts back up Sunday night, with heavy rain expected Monday and showers Tuesday and Wednesday.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
