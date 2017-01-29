SLO County weather forecast for the week of Jan. 30

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
A strong, high-pressure ridge over California will produce night and morning Santa Lucia (offshore) winds and clear skies through Tuesday morning. However, dense ground fog may develop in the inland valleys during the overnight hours.
In fact, the fog may be slow to dissipate each day in some areas of the San Joaquin Valley. Overnight lows will drop to the low 30s in the North County. However, Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds will keep the coastal valleys in the high 30s to low 40s. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s on Monday and Tuesday throughout the Central Coast.
High pressure will begin to break down in response to an approaching 990-millibar, low-pressure system about 1,000 miles to the west of San Luis Obispo. This slow-moving storm will bring increasing clouds Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. As the storm gradually moves east toward California, the southerly winds will increase to fresh-to-strong (19 to 31 mph) levels and a few scattered rain showers will develop Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.
Moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) southerly winds and rain will develop Thursday into Friday as this low pressure moves northeast along the California coastline. Snow levels are expected to range between the 4,500- and 5,000-foot range Thursday into Friday.
A few rain showers could linger into Saturday as the system moves to the northeast of the Central Coast. Total rainfall amounts should range between 0.50 and 1.25 inches, with higher amounts in the Santa Lucia Mountains. Dry weather is expected next weekend, with temperatures generally running near normal.
Surf report
Sunday’s 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 13- to 15-second period) will remain at this height and period through Monday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet with the same period Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Increasing southerly winds will generate 3- to 5-foot southerly (185-degree, shallow-water) seas Wednesday afternoon and night. A 10- to 12-foot southwesterly (220-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 13-second period) is forecast along the coastline Thursday into Friday, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet (with a 7- to 11-second period) next Saturday and Sunday.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 56 degrees through Friday.
