Snow dusts hills above San Simeon

A dusting of snow in the hills overlooking San Simeon greeted the North Coast on Tuesday morning after six consecutive days of rainfall in Cambria.
A series of storms that began Wednesday and continued through Monday dropped a total of 5.32 inches on Cambria at the Community Services District wastewater plant and 5.37 inches at Red Mountain east of town — a total that included 2.38 inches Sunday.
»» Photo Gallery: Snow in SLO County? It happens. Here are some more photos to prove it.
The snow above San Simeon didn’t reach as low as Hearst Castle and followed an evening in which the low temperature dipped to 38.5 degrees in Cambria.
The series of storms toppled a number of trees, including one that forced residents to evacuate after it crashed into the roof of a home and another that fell into power lines in the same area of Cambria. A number of minor mudslides slipped down onto roadway shoulders in the area, as well.
The county is expected to get a break from rainy weather this week, with mostly clear skies forecast through Monday.
