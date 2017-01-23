SLO County rainfall totals for Sunday through Monday

Though Sunday’s storm was anticipated to be the biggest storm of the season — and had the high winds to match — it fell a little short in terms of rain, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
The storms, which continued into Monday, caused power outages and road closures. From Sunday into Monday afternoon, rainfall totals throughout the county ranged from 0.47 inches to 5 inches. Here’s a look at totals from locations around San Luis Obispo County:
Total rainfall from Sunday to Monday afternoon
Adelaida
5.00
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.66
Arroyo Grande, Branch Elementary School
0.78
Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.56
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)
1.12
Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates
0.58
Baywood Park
1.48
Cal Poly
2.15
Cambria (Walter Ranch)
4.35
Camp San Luis (SLOCountyWater.org)
2.28
Cayucos
1.70
Creston at Humbug Vineyards
0.98
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.48
Diablo Canyon
1.36
Hi Mountain, Condor Lookout
2.05
Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.48
Islay Hill
1.52
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.83
Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.68
Los Osos at Cottontail Lane
1.46
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.56
Morro Bay
1.18
Nipomo, East
0.90
Nipomo, South (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.64
Nipomo, Clamshell Mountain
0.47
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.64
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
1.46
Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive
1.96
Pismo Beach
1.12
Hwy. 41 and Toro Creek Road
n/a
Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo
3.06
Rocky Butte
4.32
Santa Maria Public Airport
0.57
Santa Margarita
2.24
San Miguel
0.91
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
1.21
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
1.34
San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau
1.34
San Simeon (SLOCountyWater.org)
2.60
See Canyon at Creekside Farms
1.06
Shandon (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.04
Templeton (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.56
Vandenberg Air Force Base
0.80
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E
