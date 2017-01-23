Weather

January 23, 2017 6:50 PM

SLO County rainfall totals for Sunday through Monday

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

Though Sunday’s storm was anticipated to be the biggest storm of the season — and had the high winds to match — it fell a little short in terms of rain, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

The storms, which continued into Monday, caused power outages and road closures. From Sunday into Monday afternoon, rainfall totals throughout the county ranged from 0.47 inches to 5 inches. Here’s a look at totals from locations around San Luis Obispo County:

Total rainfall from Sunday to Monday afternoon

Adelaida

5.00

Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.66

Arroyo Grande, Branch Elementary School

0.78

Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)

1.56

Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)

1.12

Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates

0.58

Baywood Park

1.48

Cal Poly

2.15

Cambria (Walter Ranch)

4.35

Camp San Luis (SLOCountyWater.org)

2.28

Cayucos

1.70

Creston at Humbug Vineyards

0.98

Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)

1.48

Diablo Canyon

1.36

Hi Mountain, Condor Lookout

2.05

Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)

1.48

Islay Hill

1.52

Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.83

Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.68

Los Osos at Cottontail Lane

1.46

Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)

1.56

Morro Bay

1.18

Nipomo, East

0.90

Nipomo, South (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.64

Nipomo, Clamshell Mountain

0.47

Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.64

Paso Robles Municipal Airport

1.46

Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive

1.96

Pismo Beach

1.12

Hwy. 41 and Toro Creek Road

n/a

Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo

3.06

Rocky Butte

4.32

Santa Maria Public Airport

0.57

Santa Margarita

2.24

San Miguel

0.91

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport

1.21

San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

1.34

San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau

1.34

San Simeon (SLOCountyWater.org)

2.60

See Canyon at Creekside Farms

1.06

Shandon (SLOCountyWater.org)

1.04

Templeton (SLOCountyWater.org)

1.56

Vandenberg Air Force Base

0.80

Source: John Lindsey, PG&E

Swollen San Luis Creek flows through Bob Jones Trail playground

Heavy rains on Thursday and Friday morning (January 19 and 20, 2017) pushed San Luis Obispo Creek over its banks and into roads, fields and even the playground along the Bob Jones Trail in Avila Beach.

Sophie McGuirk of Pismo Beach

Related content

Weather

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Templeton's Toad Creek turns neighborhood's street into a river

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos