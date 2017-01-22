After calm afternoon, storm returns with fury along SLO County's coast

Heavy rains on Thursday and Friday morning (January 19 and 20, 2017) pushed San Luis Obispo Creek over its banks and into roads, fields and even the playground along the Bob Jones Trail in Avila Beach.
Check out the waves at Port San Luis, Avila Beach and Pismo Beach on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Some swells were as high as 20 feet. A storm Sunday is expected to bring high winds and 2 to 4 inches of rain.
Caltrans crews working to clear dirt and rock from Highway 41 will need to remove as many as 1,600 dump truck loads of material before the road can reopen. Caltrans Geotechnical Engineer Ryan Turner shows the progress crews are making.
Pismo Beach declared a local emergency on Jan. 12, 2017, in advance of more storms expected through January. Here, city leaders talk about plans to prepare Pismo Beach for flooding and other weather-related problems.
After the latest in a series of storms passed through the Central Coast, San Luis Obispo County was looking rather lush and peaceful (albeit windy) on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Take in these breathtaking scenes from Templeton, Cambria, San Simeon, Cayucos, Highway 1 and Highway 46.
The Salinas River was flowing through Atascadero and Paso Robles on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, after several storms had passed through San Luis Obispo County in recent days. This video was shot on the Niblick Road overpass in Paso Robles and on Halcon Road in Atascadero.
Floodwaters from the creek undercut a segment of Santa Rosa Creek Road about five miles east of Cambria, sending most of the eastbound lane down into the creek Monday, January 9, 2017. Some of the damage to the road is near Coast Union High School.