After calm afternoon, storm returns with fury along SLO County's coast

Crashing surf, rushing creeks and pouring rain at Montana de Oro and Morro Bay on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Joe Tarica The Tribune

Weather

Salinas River comes to life in North County

The Salinas River was flowing through Atascadero and Paso Robles on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, after several storms had passed through San Luis Obispo County in recent days. This video was shot on the Niblick Road overpass in Paso Robles and on Halcon Road in Atascadero.

Editor's Choice Videos