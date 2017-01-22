SLO County weather forecast for the week of Jan. 23

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
A cold and unstable airmass will move in behind Sunday’s cold front and will produce rain showers and a chance for thunderstorms through Monday. Thunderstorms can produced strong down bursts, periods of heavy rain, hail and lightning. Heavy snow will continue in the Sierra Nevada through Monday with at least a couple of feet of snowfall above 4,000 feet or more in the higher peaks. Snow levels could lower to 3,000 feet along the Central Coast by Monday morning. An upper-level though will follow on Tuesday morning with more rain showers. High temperatures will only reach the mid 50s throughout the Central Coast on Monday and Tuesday.
High pressure is then expected to build back into the region Wednesday and should produce night and morning Santa Lucia (offshore) winds and dry weather through the end of January. Temperatures will gradually rise over this period. Dense ground fog may develop in the inland valleys during the overnight hours.
It looks like the Central Coast will get back into a wet weather pattern by the first week of February.
Surf report
On Saturday, the Diablo Canyon waverider buoy reached 20.1 feet with a 20-second period, while the Santa Maria NOAA marine buoy (21 nautical miles northwest of Point Arguello) hit 31 feet. These readings were some of the highest along the Central Coast in years.
A 12- to 14-foot westerly (270-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 12- to 15-second period) is expected on Monday and will remain at this height and period into Tuesday morning, decreasing to 10 to 12 feet (with a 13- to 15-second period) by Tuesday afternoon and night.
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 20- to 24-second period) will arrive along our coastline Wednesday afternoon and night, increasing to 10- to 12-feet (with an 18- to 20-second period) on Thursday. This swell will decrease to 9 to 11 feet (with a 15- to 17-second period) by Friday.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 56 degrees through Friday.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
45 53
35 53
30 54
32 56
32 58
33 64
34 67
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
46 54
37 57
37 60
37 61
41 66
42 68
42 74
