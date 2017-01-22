Windy, rainy morning in Cayucos

The weather in Cayucos was stormy Sunday morning, January, 22, 2017.
Travis Gibson The Tribune

Weather

Salinas River comes to life in North County

The Salinas River was flowing through Atascadero and Paso Robles on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, after several storms had passed through San Luis Obispo County in recent days. This video was shot on the Niblick Road overpass in Paso Robles and on Halcon Road in Atascadero.

Editor's Choice Videos