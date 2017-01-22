Windy, rainy morning in Cayucos

Powerful waters from San Luis Creek on Friday brought stumps, bottles and other debris downstream. Spectators came out to see. Here's a look at the raging creek from various locations in downtown SLO on January 20, 2017.
Caltrans crews working to clear dirt and rock from Highway 41 will need to remove as many as 1,600 dump truck loads of material before the road can reopen. Caltrans Geotechnical Engineer Ryan Turner shows the progress crews are making.
Pismo Beach declared a local emergency on Jan. 12, 2017, in advance of more storms expected through January. Here, city leaders talk about plans to prepare Pismo Beach for flooding and other weather-related problems.
The Salinas River was flowing through Atascadero and Paso Robles on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, after several storms had passed through San Luis Obispo County in recent days. This video was shot on the Niblick Road overpass in Paso Robles and on Halcon Road in Atascadero.
Floodwaters from the creek undercut a segment of Santa Rosa Creek Road about five miles east of Cambria, sending most of the eastbound lane down into the creek Monday, January 9, 2017. Some of the damage to the road is near Coast Union High School.