High surf hits San Luis Obispo County beaches ahead of fierce storm

Check out the waves at Port San Luis, Avila Beach and Pismo Beach on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Some swells were as high as 20 feet.
David Middlecamp The Tribune

Weather

Salinas River comes to life in North County

The Salinas River was flowing through Atascadero and Paso Robles on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, after several storms had passed through San Luis Obispo County in recent days. This video was shot on the Niblick Road overpass in Paso Robles and on Halcon Road in Atascadero.

Weather

Santa Rosa Creek overflows at Moonstone Beach in Cambria

Stormy weather hit the Central Coast and San Luis Obispo County on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. The effects of the wet and windy weather were clear at Moonstone Beach in Cambria, where Santa Rosa Creek overflowed and rushed toward the ocean. High winds sent waves crashing on the rocks as the rain fell steadily.

