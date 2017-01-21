High surf hits San Luis Obispo County beaches ahead of fierce storm

Caltrans crews working to clear dirt and rock from Highway 41 will need to remove as many as 1,600 dump truck loads of material before the road can reopen. Caltrans Geotechnical Engineer Ryan Turner shows the progress crews are making.
Pismo Beach declared a local emergency on Jan. 12, 2017, in advance of more storms expected through January. Here, city leaders talk about plans to prepare Pismo Beach for flooding and other weather-related problems.
After the latest in a series of storms passed through the Central Coast, San Luis Obispo County was looking rather lush and peaceful (albeit windy) on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Take in these breathtaking scenes from Templeton, Cambria, San Simeon, Cayucos, Highway 1 and Highway 46.
The Salinas River was flowing through Atascadero and Paso Robles on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, after several storms had passed through San Luis Obispo County in recent days. This video was shot on the Niblick Road overpass in Paso Robles and on Halcon Road in Atascadero.
Floodwaters from the creek undercut a segment of Santa Rosa Creek Road about five miles east of Cambria, sending most of the eastbound lane down into the creek Monday, January 9, 2017. Some of the damage to the road is near Coast Union High School.
Stormy weather hit the Central Coast and San Luis Obispo County on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. The effects of the wet and windy weather were clear at Moonstone Beach in Cambria, where Santa Rosa Creek overflowed and rushed toward the ocean. High winds sent waves crashing on the rocks as the rain fell steadily.
A California Conservation Corps crew from the Los Padres (SLO) Center works to fill 14,000 sandbags to help protect a levee along the bank of the Arroyo Grande Creek in Oceano on Thursday, January 5, 2017.