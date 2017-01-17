Central Coast to get another soaking Wednesday

The last few days have been dry, but the Central Coast is due for a three-part soaking beginning Wednesday night.
A deep trough of low-pressure air over the Pacific is forcing the high-pressure air ridge, which is responsible for the dry weather, to move south, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said. This opens the “storm door” to what is expected to be a series of storm systems to move through the region.
In advance of the coming storms, Pismo Beach City Manager Jim Lewis delcared a local emergency Thursday.
Wednesday will dawn dry, but a cold front coming through is expected to produce clouds and a few showers Wednesday afternoon, Lindsey said. The showers will turn to steady rain on Wednesday night and winds will blow at speeds between 32 and 46 miles per hour. The Central Coast can expect to receive between 0.75 and 1.50 inches of rain Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, Lindsey said.
There may be a brief break in the wet weather Thursday afternoon, but it will be short-lived. Another cold front is forecast to move in on Friday morning, causing “gale-force” winds and heavy rain. The region is expected to get between 1.25 and 2.50 inches on Friday and Saturday, Lindsey said.
The final, and likely strongest, storm of the system is expected to come to the area Sunday, bringing winds from 32 to 46 miles per hour and heavy rain. Total rainfall amounts for Sunday and Monday are expected to reach between 1.75 and 4.25 inches.
Dry weather is expected to return next Tuesday and will hold through the rest of next week.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments