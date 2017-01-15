SLO County weather forecast for the week of Jan. 16, 2017

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Fair weather is forecast to continue for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday into Tuesday, as a high-pressure ridge remains over California and produces moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (offshore) winds during the night and morning hours. However, with abundant moisture from the recent rain, dense ground fog will continue to form in the San Joaquin Valley during the night and morning hours.
Clouds should increase across the Central Coast on Wednesday as the high-pressure ridge responsible for the dry weather this weekend shifts southward in response to a trough of low pressure over the eastern Pacific. Vigorous upper-level winds are expected to draw in a plume of subtropical moisture commonly referred to as an atmospheric river.
Longer-range models indicate moderate to heavy rain and strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) southerly winds will develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A break in the weather looks possible Thursday afternoon and night, before a strong Pacific storm moves in Friday with moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph with gusts to 50 mph) southerly winds, heavy rain and mountain snow. Cold and unsettled conditions are expected to continue through the following weekend into next Monday, with significant snow possible in the Sierra Nevada. Total rainfall amounts from Wednesday night into next Monday are forecast to range between 4 and 6 inches with higher amounts in the Santa Lucia Mountains.
Surf report
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 17-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Monday into Tuesday. A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 14-second period) is forecast along our coastline Wednesday.
A 9- to 11-foot westerly (270-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 13-second period) will arrive along our coastline Thursday, increasing to 14- to 16-feet (with a 7- to 18-second period) Friday into next Sunday.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Friday.
▪ ▪ ▪
This week’s PG&E safety tips: At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. Never touch a downed power line or go near one. Power lines are not insulated like power cords. Always assume the power line is live. Do not touch anything or anyone in contact with a fallen power line or other equipment, and keep children and pets away from fallen electric wires. Call 911 immediately to report a fallen power line.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
32 59
32 62
37 61
44 59
43 57
41 58
39 59
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
39 66
40 68
44 65
48 62
48 61
46 61
47 63
Comments