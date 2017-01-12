Central Coast to get a break from rain this weekend

Get out those sunglasses and hiking boots — the rain that’s been soaking the Central Coast for the past week will take a break through next Tuesday.
Sunday night’s soaking, along with Wednesday night’s downpour, have brought some areas at or near their average annual rainfall.
Rocky Butte on Thursday measured in at 40 inches of total rainfall for this rain season, which lasts from July 1 to June 30. That’s an inch above its average annual total of 39 inches, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said. San Luis Obispo has gotten 16.6 inches of rain so far this rain season, closing in on the average annual of about 19 inches.
Scattered rain continued to dampen the region Thursday. In the 24 hours ending at 6 p.m., the San Luis Obispo airport got 0.56 inches and Baywood Park/Los Osos received 0.65 inches. In North County, 0.98 inches fell in Santa Margarita, while Paso Robles received 0.66 inches. In the South County, 0.52 inches fell at Lopez Lake and about 0.4 inches in Arroyo Grande.
The week of rain has also pumped the ground full of water, which means some area reservoirs have made huge gains this week. On Thursday, Lake Nacimiento reached 54 percent capacity, up from 25 percent capacity on Jan. 3, Lindsey said.
Some hiking trails were closed Wednesday and Thursday because of the wet weather, including those at Cerro San Luis, Irish Hills, Johnson Ranch, Reservoir Canyon, Bowden Ranch and Stenner Springs.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments