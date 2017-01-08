Weather

SLO County weather forecast for the week of Jan. 9

By John Lindsey

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

A deep, upper-level low pressure system should continue to drop southward from the Gulf of Alaska, while a strong cold front will interact with a large plume of subtropical moisture (atmospheric river) and sweep through the Central Coast on Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

This front will produce moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) southerly winds and heavy rain. The southerly winds and rainfall intensity is forecast to decrease Monday morning, tapering off to scattered rain showers by Monday afternoon. Snow levels are near 9,000 feet. Total rainfall amounts should range between 1.5 and 2.5 inches Sunday night into Monday with higher amounts in the Santa Lucia Mountains.

There will be a break from the storminess Tuesday morning and afternoon, and then more gale-force southerly winds and rain are possible by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. An upper-level trough is expected to follow on Thursday with scattered rain showers.

An area of high pressure is expected to develop over northeastern Nevada, resulting in gusty Santa Lucia (offshore) winds and mostly dry weather on Friday into Sunday.

Surf report

Increasing southerly winds will generate 8- to 10-foot (195-degree shallow-water) seas (with a 5- to 8-second period) Sunday afternoon and night. These southerly seas will decrease to 5 to 7 feet (with a 5- to 10-second period) on Monday.

An 8- to 10-foot westerly (265-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline Tuesday, increasing to 10 to 12 feet (with a 7- to 13-second period) Wednesday. A 6- to 8-foot west-northwesterly (280-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 7- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline Thursday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet with the same period Friday.

A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (265-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 18-second period) is forecast along our coastline Saturday into Sunday.

Seawater temperatures

Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Friday.

John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

51 58

49 56

47 59

39 57

42 62

41 63

40 63

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

55 61

50 62

51 63

44 62

42 66

45 70

49 72

