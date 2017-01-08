SLO County weather forecast for the week of Jan. 9

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
A deep, upper-level low pressure system should continue to drop southward from the Gulf of Alaska, while a strong cold front will interact with a large plume of subtropical moisture (atmospheric river) and sweep through the Central Coast on Sunday evening into early Monday morning.
This front will produce moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) southerly winds and heavy rain. The southerly winds and rainfall intensity is forecast to decrease Monday morning, tapering off to scattered rain showers by Monday afternoon. Snow levels are near 9,000 feet. Total rainfall amounts should range between 1.5 and 2.5 inches Sunday night into Monday with higher amounts in the Santa Lucia Mountains.
There will be a break from the storminess Tuesday morning and afternoon, and then more gale-force southerly winds and rain are possible by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. An upper-level trough is expected to follow on Thursday with scattered rain showers.
An area of high pressure is expected to develop over northeastern Nevada, resulting in gusty Santa Lucia (offshore) winds and mostly dry weather on Friday into Sunday.
Surf report
Increasing southerly winds will generate 8- to 10-foot (195-degree shallow-water) seas (with a 5- to 8-second period) Sunday afternoon and night. These southerly seas will decrease to 5 to 7 feet (with a 5- to 10-second period) on Monday.
An 8- to 10-foot westerly (265-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline Tuesday, increasing to 10 to 12 feet (with a 7- to 13-second period) Wednesday. A 6- to 8-foot west-northwesterly (280-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 7- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline Thursday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet with the same period Friday.
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (265-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 18-second period) is forecast along our coastline Saturday into Sunday.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Friday.
▪ ▪ ▪
This week’s PG&E safety tips: At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. This week’s gale-force winds may cause power outages. Avoid flooded locations and areas with downed trees. Both are typical places for downed lines to occur. Remember, call 911 first to report downed lines. Discover other storm safety tips at www.pge.com
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
51 58
49 56
47 59
39 57
42 62
41 63
40 63
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
55 61
50 62
51 63
44 62
42 66
45 70
49 72
Comments