Gale-force winds whip up sand, heavy surf in Morro Bay

Heavy rain fell across San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Watch video of this rain-soaked drive — sped up two times to save you a few minutes — from the Cuesta Grade into downtown San Luis Obispo.
Storms moving through SLO County about 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve dropped hail on parts of San Luis Obispo on Saturday, December 24, 2016. Here's a view of the brief hailstorm from The Tribune's parking lot on South Higuera Street.
A 21-second animation of infrared and visible imagery from NOAA's GOES-East satellite from Jan. 19 to 21 shows the movement one frontal system moving across the southern U.S. followed by a second storm system that is expected to bring the powerful winter storm to the Mid-Atlantic. The animation was created by NASA/NOAA's GOES Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.
NASA illustrated Earth’s long-term warming trend, showing temperature changes from 1880 to 2015. Earth’s 2015 surface temperatures were the warmest since modern record keeping began in 1880, according to independent analyses by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.