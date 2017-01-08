SLO County rainfall totals as of Sunday morning

After Saturday’s storm, San Luis Obispo County saw a break in the weather Sunday. But more rain is on the way. PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said the Central Coast could receive anywhere from 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain on Sunday night through Monday morning.
Here’s how much rain fell in your town during Saturday’s storm:
24-hour rainfall totals as of 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 (in inches)
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.57
Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road
0.60
Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.60
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)
0.58
Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates
0.58
Baywood Park
0.63
Cal Poly
0.72
Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.72
Camp San Luis
0.56
Cayucos
2.10
Creston Elementary School
0.33
Creston at Humbug Vineyards
0.40
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.72
Diablo Canyon
0.87
Hi Mountain, Condor Lookout
0.67
Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.64
Islay Hill
0.77
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.70
Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.70
Los Osos at Cottontail Lane
0.45
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.52
Mission Prep
0.84
Morro Bay
0.60
Morro Bay (North Cloisters)
0.80
Nipomo, East
0.64
Nipomo, South
0.68
Nipomo, Clamshell Mountain
0.69
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.60
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
n/a
Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive
1.11
Hwy. 41 and Toro Creek Road
1.25
Pismo Beach
0.71
Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo
1.16
Rocky Butte
3.28
Santa Maria Public Airport
0.52
Santa Margarita
0.84
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
0.56
San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau
0.76
San Simeon
1.60
See Canyon at Creekside Farms
0.67
Shandon
0.52
Templeton
1.20
Vandenberg Air Force Base
0.55
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E
