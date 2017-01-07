Here are SLO County rainfall totals from Saturday, Jan. 7

A much-anticipated series of storms rolled into the Central Coast and San Luis Obispo County on Saturday, with the threat of even more rain on the way Sunday.
As has been the case with previous wet weather events, the higher rainfall totals were along the North Coast. Rocky Butte east of San Simeon registered 3.23 inches as of 11 p.m. Saturday.
Check out more rain totals below.
24-hour rain totals
Here’s a look at area rain totals in inches, as of 11 p.m. Saturday.
Rocky Butte
3.23
San Simeon
1.58
Cambria
1.69
Highway 46 West
1.26
Templeton
1.18
Hog Canyon
0.63
Shandon
0.51
Upper Toro Creek Road
1.30
Atascadero
0.59
Santa Margarita
0.87
Los Osos
0.51
Morro Bay
0.60
Point Piedras Blancas
1.06
Nipomo
0.67
Oceano
0.63
San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly)
0.72
Pismo Beach
0.63
Lopez Lake
0.70
Arroyo Grande
0.60
SOURCE: SLO County Public Works and the National Weather Service
