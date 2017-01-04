Here are SLO County rainfall totals as of Wednesday evening, Jan. 4

Heavy rain fell across San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday, causing rock slides and flooding that led to multiple road closures.
Rocky Butte east of San Simeon saw the most rain over 24 hours, with 7.60 inches.
Prefumo Canyon near SLO (5.30 inches) and Toro Creek Road (4.93 inches) also experienced high rainfall totals.
The wet weather is expected to continue into Thursday. Check below to see how much it rained where you are.
24-hour rainfall totals as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (in inches)
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
2.36
Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road
2.39
Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.10
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)
4.09
Baywood Park
2.07
Cal Poly
2.09
Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)
2.76
Camp San Luis
2.44
Creston Elementary School
0.61
Creston at Humbug Vineyards
0.28
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
3.90
Diablo Canyon
3.02
Hi Mountain, Condor Lookout
2.16
Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.51
Islay Hill
1.99
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)
2.21
Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)
2.12
Los Osos at Cottontail Lane
1.66
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
2.09
Mission Prep
2.36
Morro Bay
1.79
Morro Bay (North Cloisters)
2.16
Nipomo, East
2.68
Nipomo, South
1.77
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
2.09
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
0.21
Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive
0.66
Pismo Beach
2.76
Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo
5.30
Rocky Butte
7.60
Santa Maria Public Airport
0.35
Santa Margarita
2.17
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
2.17
San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau
2.30
San Simeon
2.64
See Canyon at Creekside Farms
5.11
Shandon
0.08
Templeton
1.62
Toro Creek
4.93
Vandenberg Air Force Base
0.05
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E and the National Weather Service
