Flooding in San Luis Obispo County

Scenes from Avila Beach, Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Oceano as rains brought minor flooding to several areas of San Luis Obispo County on January 4, 2017.
David Middlecamp The Tribune

Weather

Storm scenes from Pismo Beach

Downpours and large waves near the Pismo Beach Pier during the Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, rainstorm. According to the National Weather Service, Pismo Beach got 1.2 inches of rain.

Weather

Watch a NASA animation of Winter Storm Jonas

A 21-second animation of infrared and visible imagery from NOAA's GOES-East satellite from Jan. 19 to 21 shows the movement one frontal system moving across the southern U.S. followed by a second storm system that is expected to bring the powerful winter storm to the Mid-Atlantic. The animation was created by NASA/NOAA's GOES Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Weather

Watch the Earth heat up over the past 135 years

NASA illustrated Earth’s long-term warming trend, showing temperature changes from 1880 to 2015. Earth’s 2015 surface temperatures were the warmest since modern record keeping began in 1880, according to independent analyses by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Weather

This El Niño might be the strongest since 1997-98

The naturally recurring phenomenon known as El Niño happens every 3 to 7 years, but no one knows exactly why it occurs, according to NASA's NOAA. This year's El Niño has made a big impact on the West Coast of the United States, with heavy rain, mudslides and coastal flooding.

