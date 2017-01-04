Rain soaks the Central Coast; rock slides close Hwy. 1

Much of San Luis Obispo County woke Wednesday morning to a welcome sight: rain.
The rain started up in the north part of the county Tuesday night, with Rocky Butte reporting 6 inches of rain at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to meteorologist John Lindsey.
Rainfall totals were lower farther south: San Luis Obispo reported 1.3 inches, and Arroyo Grande saw a few hundredths of an inch. Rainfall totals have continued to climb: by 10:45 a.m., Rocky Butte reported 6.78 inches of rain and San Luis Obispo reported 2.09 inches, Lindsey said. Through the weekend, Lindsey said more than 10 inches of rain could fall in the Santa Lucia Mountains.
The wet weather has already caused rock slides on Highway 1 north of Ragged Point. A stretch of about 42 miles of the road, from that area to just south of Big Sur, was closed overnight and into Wednesday, according to Caltrans.
The rain has also affected recovery efforts of a car that went over the side of Highway 1 just south of Ragged Point.
The rain is expected to taper off by Thursday afternoon, with Friday providing a break in the weather before the storms start back up on Saturday. No power outages have been reported, according to PG&E’s outage map.
As of noon Wednesday, no agencies had reported flooding in SLO County, though the California Highway Patrol’s incident page had a report of hydroplaning on Highway 227 near Edna.
The stormy weather is caused by a stream of air, called the Pacific jet stream, that’s moving southward over the coast. The jet stream is interacting with a cold front that’s also moving south from Northern California, Lindsey said.
The storms are forecast to continue, with a few interruptions, until Jan. 20, Lindsey said.
“This could be the most rain we’ve seen since 2010,” Lindsey said, adding that the wet weather is an important step toward putting a dent in the California drought.
“It’s definitely great news for everybody,” he said. Lindsey cautioned that with the influx of rain, mudslides and flooding could be an issue, and he urged people to be prepared.
