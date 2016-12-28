SLO County to head into 2017 with cold, rainy weather

The final few days of 2016 could be cold and wet for San Luis Obispo County.
Forecasts call for rain beginning late Thursday or early Friday and possibly continuing into New Year’s Eve on Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
About 0.14 inches are expected to fall in San Luis Obispo between 11 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Atascadero and Cambria both could see 0.12 inches, and Paso Robles is forecast to receive 0.07 inches during that span.
And although sunny conditions are expected for New Year’s Day, more rain could be on the way early next week, when temperatures in some North County spots could fall below freezing.
If the rain and cold do come to fruition, it would be a far cry from the clear and relatively warm weather the Central Coast enjoyed Wednesday, which was expected to continue Thursday.
Some San Luis Obispo County locations were forecast to see temperatures in the low to mid-70s, with San Luis Obispo potentially climbing to a high of 77, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said.
Here are the projected rain totals for the first storm system to affect the area late Thu night into Fri. #LArain #LAWeather #cawx pic.twitter.com/VdDJyb5jb5— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 29, 2016
Lindsey said those milder conditions won’t last, however, as a low-pressure system should bring rain to the Central Coast and send snow levels down to 3,000 feet.
Ahead of the expected cold and wet weather, San Luis Obispo’s warming center will open Thursday and Friday at 43 Prado Road to those needing shelter. The facility, located at the Prado Day Center, will offer client check-in beginning at 4:45 p.m.
The warming center will close at 8 a.m., but clients may access the center’s other services starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call 805-549-6858.
Rain could return to the Central Coast next Tuesday through Thursday, with the potential for even more wet weather during the first month of 2017, Lindsey said.
