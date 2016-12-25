SLO County weather forecast for the week of Dec. 26

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
It was a frosty white Christmas morning in many San Luis Obispo County locations as temperatures dropped to the mid-20s in the North County and low 30s in the coastal valleys and even along the coastline.
Mid- to high-level clouds increased Christmas afternoon and evening as an upper-level low pressure system moved southward off the California coastline. This low-pressure system is forecast to produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southeasterly winds and a chance of few light rain showers Monday morning and warmer overnight minimums.
Fresh to strong (24 to 31 mph) and at times very gusty Santa Lucia winds are forecast Monday night into Thursday morning. These winds will produce clear and dry weather. Temperatures will gradually warm through the week.
An upper-level low pressure may produce a few rain showers Thursday night into Friday morning, followed by gale-force northwesterly winds and partly cloudy skies Friday afternoon into Saturday.
A return to wet weather may occur by New Year’s Day, although longer-range models are not in agreement. Nonetheless, it does appear that chances for rain will increase during the first and second week of 2017.
Surf report
Sunday’s 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 13-second period) will lower to 4 to 6 feet with the same period Monday. A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) is forecast to arrive along our coastline Tuesday, increasing to 6 to 8 feet (with a 15- to 17-second period) Wednesday into Friday morning.
Increasing northwesterly winds should generate a 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 11-second period) Friday afternoon and night, increasing to 8 to 10 feet with the same period Saturday into Sunday.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 56 degrees through Friday.
▪ ▪ ▪
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
30 56
29 62
28 66
31 62
34 64
35 53
28 58
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
41 64
36 68
40 73
41 69
44 67
43 58
37 64
Comments