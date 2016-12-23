SLO County rainfall totals as of Friday night

The rainstorm that rolled through San Luis Obispo County on Friday brought more than an inch of rain to several spots, particularly in the South County.
Nipomo got 1.22 inches of rain, Pismo Beach saw 1.20 inches and Arroyo Grande received 1.07.
A high-surf advisory remains in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday, with strong rip currents as well as waves up to 13 feet expected.
There’s still a 40 percent chance of showers on Saturday, mainly after 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. But the rain will have moved on by Christmas Day, which is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high near 56 degrees in San Luis Obispo.
24-hour rainfall totals as of about 9 p.m. Friday (in inches)
Arroyo Grande
1.07
Atascadero
0.43
Cal Poly
0.63
Cambria
0.87
Hog Canyon
0.43
Lopez Dam
1.21
Lopez Recreation Area
1.33
Los Osos
0.35
Morro Bay
0.46
Nipomo
1.22
Oceano
1.14
Paso Robles
0.28
Hwy. 41 and Toro Creek Road
0.91
Pismo Beach
1.20
Rocky Butte
1.73
Santa Maria Public Airport
0.73
Santa Margarita
0.71
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
0.79
San Simeon
0.79
Shandon
0.51
Templeton
0.43
Vandenberg Air Force Base
0.54
