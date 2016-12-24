Storm scenes from Pismo Beach

Downpours and large waves near the Pismo Beach Pier during the Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, rainstorm. According to the National Weather Service, Pismo Beach got 1.2 inches of rain.
David Middlecamp The Tribune

