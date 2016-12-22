SLO County’s early Christmas present: more rain

Before San Luis Obispo County residents enjoy clear, chilly weather on Christmas Day, another storm is set to wash through the Central Coast.
Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain could fall on the county on Friday, with the highest totals expected along the North Coast, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Rain showers were forecast to begin early Friday morning, with possible heavy showers expected in the afternoon and evening, according to Lindsey and National Weather Service predictions.
Strong winds also are expected, with afternoon gusts reaching as high as 38 mph in some areas, Lindsey said. He added that scattered showers and high winds could occur Saturday, as well.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) SE winds & heavy rain Friday afternoon and night. Look for between 1.00 & 1.50 inches. #SLO #CaWx #Avila pic.twitter.com/G4Qp9f3dsz— John Lindsey (@PGE_John) December 22, 2016
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. Friday in SLO County, particularly areas that have recently burned, such as the Chimney Fire area near Lake Nacimiento.
A high-surf advisory issued at 2 a.m. Wednesday was scheduled to end early Friday morning.
The storm is likely to be followed by low temperatures along the Central Coast and in Southern California, and snow is possible on the Grapevine along Interstate 5, south of Kern County.
Cambria, San Simeon and some areas along the North Coast could see more rain Sunday.
