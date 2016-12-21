Weather

December 21, 2016 5:40 PM

Striking sunset engulfs SLO sky on first day of winter

By Mark Powell

mpowell@thetribunenews.com

On the shortest day of the year, the sky above San Luis Obispo made the most of every last moment of sunlight.

The sunset painted a beautiful picture just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, as seen from The Tribune’s parking lot.

»» Go to our Facebook page to see readers’ photos of Wednesday night’s sunset, and to add your own!

Wednesday is the winter solstice, which the first official day of winter — and the day with the least amount of sunlight each year.

Did you take sunset photos? Share yours with The Tribune on Facebook, Twitter (@SLOTribune) or Instagram (@slotribune).

Mark Powell: 805-781-7915

Related content

Weather

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Scenes from a rainy day on the Central Coast

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos