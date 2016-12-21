Striking sunset engulfs SLO sky on first day of winter

On the shortest day of the year, the sky above San Luis Obispo made the most of every last moment of sunlight.
The sunset painted a beautiful picture just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, as seen from The Tribune’s parking lot.
Wednesday is the winter solstice, which the first official day of winter — and the day with the least amount of sunlight each year.
