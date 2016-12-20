High-surf warning issued for SLO County beaches

Central Coast beachgoers should be extra cautious about getting in the water the next few days.
The National Weather Service has issued a high-surf advisory for San Luis Obispo County, as waves of 9 to 13 feet are expected Wednesday and Thursday at some local beaches.
The advisory, which is in effect from 2 a.m. Wednesday through 2 a.m. Friday, said west- and northwest-facing beaches are most likely to see the biggest waves.
Strong rip currents also can be expected, which can increase the risk of drowning, according to the advisory.
The high-surf warning comes ahead of possible rain, which is forecast to return to the Central Coast on Friday.
Big seas and surf late this week, as a storm system moves through the area. Strong winds, hazardous seas, and high surf expected! #cawx pic.twitter.com/9zhmQhaH24— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 21, 2016
