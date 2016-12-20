Weather

December 20, 2016 7:30 PM

High-surf warning issued for SLO County beaches

By Mark Powell

mpowell@thetribunenews.com

Central Coast beachgoers should be extra cautious about getting in the water the next few days.

The National Weather Service has issued a high-surf advisory for San Luis Obispo County, as waves of 9 to 13 feet are expected Wednesday and Thursday at some local beaches.

The advisory, which is in effect from 2 a.m. Wednesday through 2 a.m. Friday, said west- and northwest-facing beaches are most likely to see the biggest waves.

Strong rip currents also can be expected, which can increase the risk of drowning, according to the advisory.

The high-surf warning comes ahead of possible rain, which is forecast to return to the Central Coast on Friday.

Mark Powell: 805-781-7915

Related content

Weather

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Scenes from a rainy day on the Central Coast

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos