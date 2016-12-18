SLO County weather forecast for the week of Dec. 19

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
A strong ridge of high pressure is forecast to continue producing fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) Santa Lucia (offshore) winds through Wednesday. These winds will create clear skies with mild afternoon highs ranging between the mid 60s and low 70 throughout the Central Coast. Overnight temperatures should drop to the mid 20s in the North County, but gusty Santa Lucia winds will keep the coastal valleys in the mid to high 30s. Temperatures are forecast to further increase on Wednesday into Thursday, reaching the high 60s to mid 70s.
A weak, low-pressure system could bring rain showers to Northern California on Thursday. Otherwise, seasonal temperatures and dry conditions will persist across the Central Coast through Saturday with a possible shift toward wet and unsettled weather late Christmas or the following Monday.
Surf report
NOAA’s Marine Buoy No. 72, 230 miles southwest of Dutch Harbor in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska, reached 56 feet with a 17-second period late Saturday night as a 948-millibar storm with hurricane-force winds moved through the Bering Sea. Needless to say, this buoy is no longer transmitting wave data as of Sunday. This was “significant wave height,” which is defined as the average height of the waves in the top third of the wave record. There is a chance, statistically speaking, that one wave in 1,175 could reach 100 feet in these types of conditions. On the outer fringe of probability, one wave in 300,000 can be up to 2.5 times the significant wave height. In other words, there could have been a 140-foot wave in the far northern Pacific.
Back along the Central Coast, a 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 20- to 22-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Monday, increasing to 4 to 6 feet (with an 18- to 24-second period) on Tuesday. This swell will further build to 8 to 10 feet (with an 18- to 20-second period) on Wednesday into Thursday.
Gale-force northwesterly winds along the California coastline will produce a 9- to 11-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with 5- to 15-second period) on Friday into Saturday.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 56 degrees through Friday.
▪ ▪ ▪
This week’s PG&E safety tips: PG&E is reminding customers to be aware of the dangers associated with carbon monoxide as much of California endures a wintry blast with many locations shivering through below freezing temperatures. Install a carbon monoxide detector. Detectors will warn you when concentrations become dangerously high. The Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends detectors be placed near sleeping areas, where they can wake you if you are asleep. Never use generators, propane heaters, barbeques or charcoal indoors.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
26 59
29 64
36 66
38 67
39 63
36 60
37 61
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
36 69
39 70
44 73
45 72
46 67
44 63
45 64
