The latest storm drenched SLO County and drought-stricken California

San Luis Obispo County got thoroughly drenched Thursday, providing much-needed rain to the drought-stricken region but also causing spot flooding and rockslides.
Rain started to fall Thursday morning and continued into the nighttime hours, yielding a half-inch to 5 inches of precipitation across the county.
Rocky Butte, east of San Simeon, received the most rain with 5.16 inches. Shandon got the least with just more than half an inch, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said.
Looking ahead, the National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for overnight Saturday, lasting until about 8 a.m., and a freeze watch from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday. Skies should be clear through the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s, dropping to upper 20s and low 30s overnight.
The storm brought three rock- and mudslides on Highway 1 north of Ragged Point, prompting Caltrans to close the roadway for more than 30 miles between San Luis Obispo County and Coastal Gallery-Fullers Point in Big Sur. The closure began Thursday night and lasted into Friday afternoon while crews cleared debris from the road.
Flooding occurred near the intersection of First and San Francisco streets in Avila Beach, although there was no other major flooding reported on county roads Friday, according to the CHP.
No residents in North County areas affected by the Chimney Fire reported flooding, according to Cal Fire.
The Central Coast wasn’t the only region of the state to receive a good soaking. The storm entered Northern California early Thursday and moved south, continuing to drop rain through the Friday morning rush hours across Southern California.
Earlier Thursday, the San Francisco Bay Area was hit with one of its heaviest storms in an already wet season, with the small town of Venado in the North Bay receiving about 7 inches of rain in 24 hours.
More than 100 flights in and out of San Francisco International Airport were canceled, and about 360 were delayed for minutes to hours because of weather concerns, airport duty manager Brian Horne said.
San Francisco recorded more than an inch of rain in 24 hours, with areas farther north seeing 2 to 4 inches and 5 to about 7 inches recorded in some areas of the Sierra Nevada, along with at least one wind gust of more than 100 mph.
Downtown Los Angeles received 1.58 inches of rain from the storm by Friday morning. Flooding submerged a large section of La Cienega Boulevard, one of the major routes to Los Angeles International Airport. Elsewhere in the county, a trucker was killed when a big rig overturned on a freeway early Friday.
How much did it rain?
Here’s a look at storm rain totals in inches:
Atascadero
1.95
Arroyo Grande
1.77
Cal Poly
1.93
Cayucos
2.11
Cambria
2.44
Creston
0.71
Los Osos
1.62
Morro Bay
1.24
Nipomo
2.25
Oceano
1.65
Paso Robles
1.15
Pismo Beach
1.85
Santa Margarita
2.27
San Luis Obispo
1.81
San Simeon
2.4
Shandon
0.59
Templeton
1.26
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E
