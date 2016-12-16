Freeze and frost warnings issued for SLO County

The National Weather Service has issued hard freeze and frost warnings for San Luis Obispo County.
The frost advisory is in place from late Friday night until 8 a.m. Saturday. Temperatures in some areas could fall to near or below freezing overnight, with the coldest readings expected in the North County and inland valleys.
The hard freeze watch is in place from late Saturday night through 8 a.m. Sunday. Inland SLO County locations could see overnight temperatures fall below 25 degrees.
The National Weather Service mentioned Paso Robles, Atascadero and interior valleys as spots that could see the coldest temperatures.
Pets and sensitive plants should be brought inside, and people should avoid being outdoors for extended periods while the watch is in effect, the National Weather Service advised.
Also, exposed pipes should be wrapped to prevent them from busting, the National Weather Service advised.
Cold temperatures tonight & Saturday night, are you prepared? Take precautions to protect yourself, property & pets or livestock! #cawx pic.twitter.com/HvhBXhBdqw— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 17, 2016
Mark Powell: 805-781-7915
Comments