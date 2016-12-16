24-hour rain totals for SLO County (one spot got 5.16 inches!)

The Central Coast got a soaking Thursday into Friday, with rain dropping between .5 and 5.16 inches of rain across San Luis Obispo County.
Creston got the least amount, while Rocky Butte near San Simeon got the most.
Here are the 24 hour rain totals as of 5 a.m. Friday.
Arroyo Grande
1.77
Arroyo Grande, Branch Elementary School
1.87
Atascadero, Long Valley Ranches
1.95
Atascadero, SLOCountyWater.org
.99
Avila Valley, PG&E Education Center
2.13
Baywood Park
1.38
Cal Poly
1.93
Cambria, Walter Ranch
4.28
Cambria, Decker Ranch
2.07
Camp San Luis
1.69
Creston Elementary School
.71
Creston, Humbug Vineyards
.50
Davis Peak
2.72
Diablo Canyon
2.42
Hi Mountain Condor Lookout
1.88
Hog Canyon
.87
Islay Hill
2.21
Lopez Dam
1.61
Lopez Recration Area
1.7
Lopez Lake ranger station
2.0
Los Osos, Cottontail Lane
1.97
Mission College Prep
2.89
Morro Bay
1.24
Nipomo South
1.34
Nipomo East
2.25
Oceano
1.65
Paso Robles airport
.72
Paso Robles, Union Road and Riverglen Drive
1.15
Pismo Beach
1.79
Prefumo Canyon
4.16
Rocky Butte
5.16
Santa Maria airport
.95
Santa Margarita Fire Department
2.27
San Miguel
.65
San Luis Obispo Regional Airport
1.81
SLO Botanical Garden, El Chorro
2.29
SLO County Farm Bureau
2.06
San Simeon
2.4
Shandon
.59
Templeton
1.26
Vandenberg Air Force Base
.78
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E
