December 15, 2016 5:08 PM

SLO County gets rain Thursday — and there’s more on the way

By Mark Powell

A cold front rolled into the Central Coast on Thursday, bringing rain to San Luis Obispo County.

Morning and afternoon precipitation, however, was expected to be eclipsed by even-heavier rain and high winds Thursday night and into Friday, according to forecasts.

Rain totals

Here’s a look at some rain totals from around the area, in inches, as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

(Note: This list is only partially complete because the National Weather Service doesn’t include totals for every location in SLO County. Check back for those totals.)

Point Piedras Blancas

0.35

Pismo Beach

0.29

Morro Bay

0.25

Las Tablas Road, Templeton

0.25

San Luis Harbor

0.24

Cal Poly

0.20

Paso Robles

0.18

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport

0.17

SOURCE: The National Weather Service

