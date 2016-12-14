Rain, wind and freezing temperatures coming to SLO County

Even winter can’t wait to visit San Luis Obispo County.
With less than a week to go before the official winter solstice, the Central Coast is forecast to see more rain, strong winds and freezing temperatures over the next few days.
A cold front moving south is expected to bring rain beginning Thursday morning, and some San Luis Obispo County locations could see between 1.5 and 2.5 inches by Friday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Keeping consistent with recent storm systems, spots along the North Coast and Santa Lucia Mountains should expect to see more rain than their inland counterparts, according to Lindsey and forecasts from the National Weather Service.
The snow level in some parts of the state could fall to 3,500 feet by Friday morning, according to Lindsey.
The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning for San Luis Obispo County was slated to go into effect at noon Thursday, continuing until 6 a.m. Friday. Residents are being asked to be careful in areas that have recently burned, specifically in the Chimney Fire burn area near Lake Nacimineto.
Strong cold front will give between 1.5 & 2.5 inches of rain Thursday into Friday a.m. #SLO @SLO_CountyGov #PasoRobles #PismoBeach #CaWx pic.twitter.com/0QDJoAnaUB— John Lindsey (@PGE_John) December 14, 2016
Strong winds also are forecast, with a high-wind advisory issued for some inland areas.
Lindsey said Thursday’s strong winds in San Luis Obispo County could range between 32 to 46 mph. The National Weather Service said winds along the southern Central Coast were forecast to be between 20 to 35 mph, with possible gusts up to 60 mph.
Paso Robles, Atascadero and Cambria were singled out as spots that could see high winds into late Thursday and early Friday.
The Prado Day Center in San Luis Obispo and the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition will open warming centers to give homeless residents a place to get out of the rain and cold. The center at 43 Prado Road will open at 4:45 p.m., though those needing shelter from the rain can arrive at any time during the evening. The 5 Cities Homeless Coalition center, at the Department of Social Services Conference Room at 1086 Grand Ave. in Arroyo Grande, will be open Thursday through Sunday nights, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.
A North County warming center, hosted by St. William’s Parish and other North County homeless services, will not open this weekend, as the organizers are waiting for insurance for the shelter to kick in Dec. 18.
Flash food watch in SLO county at noon on Thurs so use extra caution on the road tomorrow. https://t.co/EF2xq2SFJe— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) December 14, 2016
Thursday’s Downtown SLO Farmers Market Snow Night was postponed because of the looming wet weather. The San Luis Obispo Downtown Association said the market would be canceled, and the event, which was to feature a snow sledding hill and children’s play area, will be postponed until Jan. 12.
If wind and rain weren’t enough, nighttime temperatures in the North County could fall below freezing beginning this weekend. Lows in San Miguel, Paso Robles, Atascadero and Santa Margarita are forecast to dip below 30 degrees through the start of next week, according to Lindsey and the National Weather Service.
Longer-range forecasts say conditions should stay mostly dry next week, though rain could return just before Christmas, according to Lindsey.
Projected rainfall amts Thu into early Fri. 0.5"-1.50" coast-valleys. 1-3" foothills/mtns highest on S-SW facing slopes. #LArain #cawx pic.twitter.com/WUM18iiDKb— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 14, 2016
Staff writers Kaytlyn Leslie and Lindsey Holden contributed to this report.
