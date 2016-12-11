SLO County weather forecast for the week of Dec. 12

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Generally fair and dry weather with partly cloudy skies is forecast to develop on Monday into Tuesday aside from overnight dense ground fog in the inland valleys.
Another atmospheric river setup likely will develop on Wednesday for another round of mostly overcast skies, drizzle or light rain.
The longer-range models are in fairly good agreement that a strong cold front will tap into this plume of subtropical moisture on Thursday. At this time, this cold front is forecast to create moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) southerly winds along the coastline and periods of moderate to heavy rain throughout the day on Thursday.
Snow levels are forecast to be rather high again and generally above 6,500 feet.
A few rain showers are expected on Friday for most locations with snow levels in the Sierra Nevada lowering to 3,500 feet or possibly lower as cold air filters into the Central Coast. A drier and colder air mass should continue to move into California this weekend for much colder weather.
Longer-range models show mostly dry weather early next week followed by a chance of wet weather returning near mid-week.
Surf report
Today’s 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) will decrease to 3 to 5 feet (with an 8- to 11-second period) on Tuesday and will remain at this height and period through Wednesday.
Moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) southerly winds on Thursday will generate an 8- to 10-foot (200-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 9-second period) on Thursday, followed by a 7 to 9 foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell on Friday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 9- to 14-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Saturday into Sunday.
A very long-period northwesterly swell is expected along the Central Coast next Monday and Tuesday.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 56 degrees through Tuesday, increasing to 55 and 57 degrees on Wednesday into Thursday.
▪ ▪ ▪
This week’s PG&E safety tips: If Thursday’s storm verifies, possible power outages may develop.
Take steps now to stay safe in the event of a power outage: 1) Keep a battery-operated flashlight and radio within easy reach. 2) Ensure those items are always accessible and that your batteries are fresh. 3) Use safer LED candles. 4) Plan for another way to communicate. 5) Store water-filled plastic containers in your freezer. To learn more, please visit www.pge.com
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
44 63
43 64
48 63
52 61
46 53
32 53
31 52
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
48 68
51 66
49 65
56 60
45 59
37 61
36 60
Comments