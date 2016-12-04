SLO County weather forecast for the week of Dec. 5, 2016

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
A 1,027-millibar high over the Eastern Pacific is forecast to continue producing moderate to fresh (13- to 24-mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning hours through Wednesday. This condition should give mostly clear skies, low relative humidity levels and near-freezing overnight temperatures in the inland valleys, especially in wind-sheltered areas.
However, an upper-level low pressure system may produce a few high-level clouds Monday into Tuesday. Wednesday will see the coolest morning, with low temperatures ranging between the high 20s and low 30s in the North County.
The winds are expected to shift out of the northwest (onshore) on Thursday, which will allow marine low clouds and fog to develop along the coastline.
A shift toward wet and unsettled weather is possible on Friday into the weekend as a mild Pacific weather system moves into the Central Coast and taps into a plume of subtropical moisture originating near the Hawaiian Islands. Because of the origin of the moisture associated with the system, daytime temperatures are slated to warm to near normal with mild overnight lows. The active pattern could persist through the following week with additional chances for rain.
Surf report
Monday’s 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 13-second period) will continue at this height and period through Tuesday morning, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet by Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline Wednesday into Thursday, increasing to 6 to 8 feet (with a 15- to 17-second period) on Friday into Saturday.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 56 degrees through Friday.
▪ ▪ ▪
This week’s PG&E safety tips: If it rains Friday, be especially careful; after a dry period, the first rain releases oil, grease and rubber dust that have accumulated on our roadways, creating slippery conditions. Please, slow down and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Driving too fast is the No. 1 cause of accidents on wet days.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
38 61
35 56
30 56
31 60
40 61
39 60
36 59
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
45 67
42 62
39 62
38 65
45 65
45 65
43 63
