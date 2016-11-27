SLO County weather forecast for the week of Nov. 28

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
One more shot of precipitation is expected Monday morning north of San Luis Obispo as another upper-level trough produces a few light rain showers.
Otherwise, this week should feature fair weather with chilly overnight temperatures and seasonable daytime highs in the low to mid-60s, as persistent Santa Lucia (offshore) winds blow. Areas of dense fog will develop in the inland valleys during the night and morning hours. There is the potential for a low-pressure system to slide down the east side of the Sierra Nevada on Wednesday, producing even cooler weather and a chance of light mountain snow.
The next chance of rain for the Central Coast appears to be Dec. 7, 8, 9 and 10. These systems have the potential to produce very cold and stormy conditions, with snow levels reaching the 2,500-foot level. In fact, overnight lows could reach below freezing in the inland valleys by Saturday and coastal valleys by Sunday of that week.
Monday’s surf report
Gale-force northwesterly winds off the California coastline will generate an 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 10-second period) Monday afternoon and night.
An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 20-second period) is forecast to arrive Tuesday and will remain at this height (with a 7- to 15-second period) Wednesday into Thursday. An intense North Pacific storm is expected to produce a 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 20- to 22-second period) Friday, increasing to 7 to 9 feet (with an 18- to 20-second period) Saturday into next Sunday. Another long-period swell is expected Dec. 8.
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Thursday.
This week’s PG&E safety tips: Never touch a downed power line or go near one. Power lines are not insulated like power cords. Always assume the power line is live. Do not touch anything or anyone in contact with a fallen power line or other equipment, and keep children and pets away from fallen electric wires. Call 911 immediately to report a fallen power line.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
SLO County rainfall totals
Here are 24-hour rainfall totals as of 8 a.m. Sunday (in inches):
Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road
0.94
Atascadero
0.55
Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates
1.12
Baywood Park
0.85
Cal Poly
0.89
Cambria
1.18
Creston Elementary School
0.38
Diablo Canyon
0.60
Lopez Recreation Area
1.21
Los Osos
0.83
Morro Bay
0.85
Nipomo, East
1.02
Oceano
0.87
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
0.23
Pismo Beach
0.84
Santa Margarita
1.02
San Miguel
0.20
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
0.67
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
1.54
San Simeon
1.06
Shandon
0.24
Templeton
0.43
Sources: John Lindsey, PG&E; SLOCountyWater.org
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
42 56
36 58
30 62
35 59
32 59
30 61
28 66
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
47 63
46 68
40 67
42 68
41 68
41 68
36 68
