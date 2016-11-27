Here are SLO County rainfall totals as of Sunday morning

The weekend’s rainstorm dropped between 0.20 and 1.54 inches of rain on San Luis Obispo County on Saturday into early Sunday morning. The most rain was reported at the San Luis Obispo Botancial Garden at El Chorro Regional Park, with 1.54 inches of rain.
Light showers are forecast for the rest of Sunday, with another chance for rain Monday morning north of San Luis Obispo, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
The next chance of rain for the Central Coast appears to be Dec. 7, 8, 9 and 10, Lindsey said.
24-hour rainfall totals as of 8 a.m. Sunday (in inches)
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.00
Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road
0.94
Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.55
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)
0.94
Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates
1.12
Baywood Park
0.85
Cal Poly
0.89
Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.18
Camp San Luis
1.02
Creston Elementary School
0.38
Creston at Humbug Vineyards
0.34
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.79
Diablo Canyon
0.60
Hi Mountain, Condor Lookout
0.79
Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.28
Islay Hill
0.99
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.10
Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.21
Los Osos at Cottontail Lane
1.05
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.83
Mission Prep
1.03
Morro Bay
0.85
Morro Bay (North Cloisters)
0.84
Nipomo, East
1.02
Nipomo, South
0.55
Nipomo, Clamshell Mountain
1.02
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.87
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
0.23
Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive
0.41
Hwy. 41 and Toro Creek Road
1.40
Pismo Beach
0.84
Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo
1.01
Rocky Butte
1.02
Santa Maria Public Airport
0.57
Santa Margarita
1.02
San Miguel
0.20
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
0.67
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
1.54
San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau
0.80
San Simeon
1.06
See Canyon at Creekside Farms
0.85
Shandon
0.24
Templeton
0.43
Vandenberg Air Force Base
0.64
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E
Comments