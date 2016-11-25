Cold, wet weekend ahead for SLO County

Following a frosty Friday morning, San Luis Obispo County is looking at a cold, rainy weekend with temperatures in North County inland areas expected to drop to the low 30s.
The National Weather Service said rain is possible Friday night with lows of 43 degrees and 34 degrees in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles, respectively.
Rain is likely throughout San Luis Obispo County Saturday, with southerly winds of about 19-31 mph. San Luis Obispo will reach a high of 57 degrees and Paso Robles will reach 55 degrees. The rain will continue through the night, with temperatures dropping to 42 degrees in the North County.
Sunday in San Luis Obispo will reach a high of 58 degrees with rain likely to continue through the day. Paso Robles will nearly reach that high but is expected to drop to a low of 36 degrees Sunday night. San Luis Obispo will likely reach a low of 45 degrees.
The rain is expected to dissipate by Monday morning, leaving mostly sunny — but still chilly — conditions across the county.
Comments