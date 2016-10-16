SLO County weather forecast for the week of Oct. 17

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
The second cold front in a three-part trilogy stalled south of Santa Cruz, and farther north, the third cold front was to move southward and merge later Sunday afternoon.
This combined system should tap into plenty of subtropical moisture and was expected to move through San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties Sunday night with moderate rain and strong to gale-force (25- to 38-mph) southerly winds along the coastline. A few rain showers will linger into Monday morning, ending by Monday afternoon.
Rainfall amounts from the system are expected to range between 0.33 and 0.75 of an inch, with higher amounts, perhaps as much as 1.5 inches, along the North Coast.
Increasing high pressure and gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds are forecast to produce dry, clear and warmer weather Tuesday through Thursday. In fact, these offshore winds could reach strong to gale-force (25- to 38-mph) levels with wind gusts of 50 mph near the Estero Bay area, especially along Highway 41 from Morro Bay High School heading toward Atascadero about halfway up the grade. Also, the coastal canyons and parts of eastern San Luis Obispo — including Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo High School and French Hospital Medical Center — will experience gusty winds.
The long-range forecast models are advertising rain developing toward the end of October.
Surf report
Monday’s 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 15-second period) will remain at this height and period through Tuesday.
This northwesterly sea and swell will decrease to 5 to 7 feet (with a 7- to 15-second period) on Wednesday, further lowering 4 to 6 feet (with an 11- to 13-second period) Thursday into Saturday, increasing Sunday and next Monday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 59 degrees through Monday, decreasing Tuesday into Friday.
▪ ▪ ▪
This week’s PG&E safety tip: With the first rains of the season, the roads will be slick from oil accumulation. Please slow down and give yourself more time to arrive at your destination safely.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
48 75
41 76
41 82
43 86
45 88
44 85
43 82
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
59 74
53 79
54 89
56 91
55 89
54 84
53 80
