Scattered drizzle dampens SLO County

0:26 After the rain: A sky time-lapse Pause

0:42 Winter weather returns to downtown SLO

0:22 Watch a NASA animation of Winter Storm Jonas

0:31 Watch the Earth heat up over the past 135 years

0:32 A rainy day in San Luis Obispo

1:15 This El Niño might be the strongest since 1997-98

1:08 El Niño-powered surf surges into Pismo Beach

0:34 Mission Prep's Angel Sanchez talks about his big game against Morro Bay

1:07 Highlights of Mission Prep's football win over Morro Bay

2:00 6 Halloween costumes that are quick and easy to make. Here's how.