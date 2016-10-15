Scattered drizzle dampens SLO County

Scattered drizzle — rain would be too strong a word for it — dampened much of San Luis Obispo County on Saturday and is expected to continue on and off until Monday morning as three weak storm systems move through the area.
By the end of the weekend, total rainfall is expected to range between a third of an inch to three-quarters of an inch, with up to 1.4 inches along the North Coast and adjacent foothills, forecasters say.
By 3 p.m. Saturday, rainfall ranged from about 0.02 inches at the San Luis Obispo airport to about 0.2 inches in Arroyo Grande, with Rocky Butte, in the hills east of San Simeon registering 0.7 inches, according to sloweather.com and slocountywater.org.
The weather systems have brought mild temperatures with highs in the mid 60s to 70 degrees expected Sunday and slightly warmer on Monday.
The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for the San Luis Obispo County coastline on Saturday morning that remains in effect until 5 p.m. Monday. Ten- to 13-foot waves are expected, particularly along west to northwest facing beaches.
Comments