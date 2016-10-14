Friday should stay mostly dry, but a dreary and wet weekend is still ahead

Rain is on its way to San Luis Obispo County — it’s just waiting for Friday night’s high school football games to finish, apparently.
A much-anticipated series of storms is expected to bring the first significant rain in months to the Central Coast beginning late Friday night or early Saturday, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said.
But the first two cold fronts of what Lindsey called “the trilogy” are just appetizers. Most of the expected rainfall — between one-third and three-fourths of an inch for most of the county — will come during a powerful Sunday front, he said.
“Sunday will be by far the strongest,” Lindsey said.
That third front could extend into Monday, leaving some spots along the North Coast with up to 1.5 inches of rain.
Saturday should be “dreary” and “gray,” Lindsey said, with a few scattered showers throughout the day.
The county should see little to no affect from the Friday-to-Saturday overnight front, Lindsey said.
Storms already were impacting locations in the Pacific Northwest and Northern California on Friday. There were tornado sightings along the Oregon coast, and parts of Northern California were forecast to receive more than a foot of rain.
Locally, strong winds beginning Tuesday should pave the way for clear, dry and relatively warm conditions for most of next week, Lindsey said.
But the Central Coast could see more rain before the end of the month. Wet weather is expected around Oct. 26-28 and could even extend into Halloween, Lindsey said.
